There’s still no word on exactly when Ice Spice plans to deliver her debut album. Nevertheless, she did give us a preview of what her next single sounds like earlier this week. When sharing a new batch of sultry selfies on Instagram, the Bronx native included a preview of “Deli,” which isn’t entirely different from other tracks in her discography. Seeing as she’s been on a winning streak with what she’s delivered so far, it’s understandable that Spice wouldn’t want to deviate too far from the norm. However, some social media users are hoping to see more versatility from the budding starlet, especially at this point in her career.

On Friday (July 14), footage surfaced online that shows the redhead filming an accompanying visual for “Deli.” She stands on the sidewalk in a pair of tiny denim booty shorts and a tank, holding up stacks of cash as she gets her bars off for the camera. The clip below doesn’t see Spice doing any of her signature twerking. Still, her backup dancers certainly put on an entertaining show with their wild antics.

Ice Spice shooting the video to her upcoming single “Deli.” pic.twitter.com/uLRpRKP7w3 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 14, 2023

“You cannot tell me this ain’t the same song she’s released four times now,” one Twitter user wrote after seeing the clip this afternoon. “This looks identity theft Sexyy Red,” another person chimed in. Elsewhere, others suggested that it might be a nice change to hear Spice on an R&B song instead of beats produced by Riot that are beginning to make her discography feel repetitive in people’s minds.

It’s obviously impossible for Ice Spice to please everyone with her work. Still, those who love the 23-year-old are seriously dedicated. As she arrived at a festival overseas earlier this month, Spice crossed paths with the ultimate munch. He had a seriously NSFW request for her that she refused to acknowledge. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

