Snoop Dogg's Hilarious Reaction To Steve Kerr's Ejection Goes Viral

Snoop Dogg was in the NBA broadcast booth on Monday night as the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Golden State Warriors. At one point during the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected after he voiced his frustration about a series of officiating decisions in the fourth quarter. Gary Payton II had to hold Kerr back as he became irate at the officials.

“Back him up, back him up, GP, back him up, Steve,” Snoop said as the drama ensued. “Steve backing… Inglewood right now. Inglewood, G, Steve. You and Inglewood, Steve. The Arizona Wildcat that came out and looked at it. Back him up.”

The Shade Room shared a clip of the moment on Instagram on Tuesday, and fans have been having plenty of laughs in response to Snoop Dogg's handling of the situation. "Watching this game last night was too entertaining with his commentary," one user wrote. Another added: "I need more Snoop commentary for the games maybe I would tune back in."

Why Was Steve Kerr Ejected?

The final straw for Steve Kerr during Monday night's game came when John Collins blocked a layup from Gary Payton II that he believed should've been ruled a goaltend. The move led to Steph Curry picking up his fifth foul of the game during the ensuing fast break for the Clippers. Following the game, crew chief Brian Forte admitted the referees were wrong in the pool report.

“The shot by [Gary] Payton hit the backboard prior to being touched by Collins. It should have been ruled a goaltending violation,” Forte explained, according to ESPN. “The only way it could have been reviewed was if it was called on the floor and the Clippers challenged the call, because it did not occur in the last two minutes of the game.”

The Warriors ended up losing 102-103, falling to 19-18 on the season. The record leaves them in 8th place in the Western Conference.