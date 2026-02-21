J. Cole's Manager Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad Tells Hip-Hop Fans To Stop Being Critics

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Manager Ibrahim Ib Hamad Hip Hop Fans Stop Being Critics
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad attends IGA BET Pre-Award Party at Poppy on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for IGA)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
There's a lot of conversation around J. Cole's new album and comparisons to other new LPs, which Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad wants to question.

J. Cole built up his new album The Fall-Off for years and years, so it's natural that the conversations around it are very in-depth, strong, and often divisive. His manager and Dreamville cofounder Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad recently chimed in on Twitter, saying that these discussions are often more about tearing other artists down more than they are about celebrating the great new music that fans have.

Specifically, he seemed to refer to fan debates comparing new albums to one another, such as the recently released Ca$ino from pgLang's Baby Keem. But Ib hopes die-hards can enjoy what they have rather than judging everything with a fine-toothed comb.

"Enjoy hip hop man, stop tryna scrutinize everything and listen as some sort of critic," he wrote this morning (Saturday, February 21). "Enjoy that Cole, Keem, [A$AP] Rocky and Don Toliver gave yall music at a high level and stop making everything about how can we tear people down. Our genre and culture will never progress that way."

The mention of Keem is particularly interesting because of Cole's history with his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. But that's exactly the "us against them" mentality that Hamad thinks is tainting the discourse, even if a lot of it is just fans expressing their opinion online.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

Elsewhere on Twitter, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad recently denied beef with Jay-Z, expressed praise for J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour, and had another message that relates to both that trek and his comments on fan criticism. "Go outside. See the people. Connect with them and have conversations. It’s beautiful out here," he wrote.

Speaking of J. Cole's unique promotion for The Fall-Off, this aligns very well with Hamad's approach to sharing culture. They have been on the road talking with fans, selling CDs, making wholesome memories for die-hards, and connecting with folks via a lot of in-person events and conversations.

Now that we have a Cole world tour coming soon, we'll see how much longer the "Trunk Sale" tour lasts and what cities they might go to next. Everyone's a critic, but everyone should have the chance to enjoy the moment, too.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
J Cole Trunk Sale Tour Count The Fall Off First Week Sales Music Does J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour Count Toward "The Fall-Off" First Week Sales?
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Music J. Cole Fans Furious Over Massive Ticket Queues For "The Fall-Off" World Tour
First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight Freeney Music J. Cole's Manager Responds To Fans Pleading For Shows In Bigger Markets
J Cole Reveals Where Trunk Sale Tour The Fall Off Going Next Music J. Cole Reveals Where His "Trunk Sale" Tour For "The Fall-Off" Is Going Next
Comments 0