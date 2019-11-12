Ejection
- SportsDraymond Green Ejected After Hitting Suns Player In The HeadGreen has been ejected three times in 15 games.ByBen Mock761 Views
- SportsLeBron James & Ime Udoka's NSFW Argument Audio Leaks OnlineThe audio from LeBron James and Ime Udoka's argument has made it's way to social media.ByCole Blake4.7K Views
- SportsChris Paul Ejection Deepens Beef With Veteran Ref Scott FosterPaul said "it's personal" between him and Scott Foster.ByBen Mock598 Views
- SportsDraymond Green Ejected For Putting Rudy Gobert In A ChokeholdGreen's teammate Klay Thompson and the Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels were also booted from the game.ByBen Mock563 Views
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Sits With Fans Following EjectionGiannis got tossed after a post-dunk stare down.ByBen Mock1.7K Views
- SportsDillon Brooks Gets First Quarter Ejection In Rockets DebutBrooks' debut lasted four minutes and 33 seconds.ByBen Mock415 Views
- SportsTrent Williams Not Being Ejected From Thursday Night Football Defended By NFLFans are divided on whether Williams should have been kicked out of Thursday Night Football.ByBen Mock488 Views
- MusicGloRilla Ejects Fans After Objects Thrown On StageIt's the second time this week thrown objects have stopped a concert.ByBen Mock1.9K Views
- SportsKevin Durant Calls NBA Officials "Embarrassing" After Austin Rivers EjectionAustin Rivers found himself out of the game after one of the worst calls in NBA history.ByAlexander Cole3.1K Views
- SportsLeBron James Gets Two Heckling Pacers Fans Kicked Out Of GameHe's done with the shenanigans and had a referee escort them out.ByErika Marie17.4K Views
- SportsJa Morant, Trae Young & More Call Out NBA For Nikola Jokic's EjectionSeveral athletes called out the referees for ejecting Nikola Jokic from Game 4, on Twitter, Sunday night.ByCole Blake12.9K Views
- SportsNikola Jokic Gets Ejected After Hitting Cam Payne In The Face In Game 4Nikola Jokic was ejected from the Nuggets' Game 4 matchup with the Suns, Sunday.ByCole Blake3.3K Views
- SportsPlayers Get Heated As Suns Topple Lakers 99-90 To Kickoff Playoff SeriesThings got heated during the Suns' win over the Lakers, Sunday.ByCole Blake4.7K Views
- SportsLuka Doncic Ejected After Hitting Colin Sexton In The GroinLuka Doncic was ejected from the Mavs matchup with the Cavs, Sunday night.ByCole Blake3.2K Views
- SportsKyrie Irving Takes Issue With Dennis Schröder’s Use Of N-Word: "We Are Not Slaves"Kyrie Irving explained why he was upset with Dennis Schröder using the n-word, on Twitter, after being ejected during the Lakers win over the Nets.ByCole Blake82.1K Views
- SportsKyrie Irving & Dennis Schroder Both Ejected Following Tense ExchangeKyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected after being separated during the Lakers' win over the Nets, Saturday.ByCole Blake7.0K Views
- SportsSteve Kerr Admits Draymond Green "Crossed The Line," Following EjectionSteve Kerr said Draymond Green "crossed the line," following his ejection Saturday night.ByCole Blake4.1K Views
- SportsLeBron James & Patrick Mahomes Enraged Over Kristaps Porzingis EjectionKristaps Porzingis was ejected from Game 1 of the Mavericks v. Clippers series for... well, for not doing much of anything.ByAlex Zidel7.0K Views
- SportsIsaiah Thomas Ejected Less Than 2 Minutes Into Game For Shoving RefWas there malicious intent here?ByCole Blake3.0K Views
- SportsIsaiah Thomas Ejected After Entering Stands To Confront 76ers FansIsaiah Thomas got a little too close for comfort.ByMilca P.6.6K Views
- SportsDraymond Green Christens Chase Center With First Ever Ejection: WatchOf course, it was Draymond.ByAlexander Cole5.5K Views