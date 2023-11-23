Chris Paul Ejection Deepens Beef With Veteran Ref Scott Foster

Chris Paul has spoken on his beef with veteran NBA ref Scott Foster after Foster ejected Paul from the Warriors' Wednesday night game with the Suns. "It's personal. We had a situation some years ago and it's personal. The league knows. Everybody knows. There was a meeting and all of that. I'm OK with a ref saying whatever they're saying, but don't use a tech to get your point across," Paul said in a post-game interview. Paul's comments referred to an alleged incident between Foster and Paul's son while Paul was a Clipper. Furthermore, Paul's last four teams before the Warriors lost 13 consecutive playoff games where Foster was the crew chief.

Paul was tossed from Warriors-Suns after earning two technical fouls in less than a minute. After protesting a foul against him, Paul was seen chirping at Foster as Kevin Durant lined up to take the resulting free throws. Paul left the game with 6 points and 6 rebounds. Furthermore, Steve Kerr also picked up a technical for yelling at Foster after Paul was ejected. "I didn't think Chris deserved to be ejected. The first tech, absolutely. But I thought the second one was unnecessary. Everybody gets frustrated out there," Kerr said after the game.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On NBA Tech Epidemic

It's no secret that technical fouls and ejections are up this season, with Paul becoming just the latest victim of the trend. However, it's something that fans are getting sick of and no one is more frustrated than Boosie Badazz. “THE NBA NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THESE TECHINACAL FOULS FOR DUNKING N STARING AFTER THE DUNK SMH YALL TAKING AWAY FROM THE GAME N THE COMPETITIVENESS OF THE ATHLETES. ITS OUT OF CONTROL AT THIS POINT. PLAYERS N FANS DESERVE BETTER," the rapper tweeted last week.

The post came just a few days after Boosie became heated at the refs during a Hawks game he was in attendance for. Boosie filmed himself yelling at the refs from the stands and later went live to further vent his frustrations. “I gotta make this announcement. We got cheated by the referees tonight. I’m so disappointed by the refs tonight. Only person that called a good game was the tall guy with the bald head … Referees called a bad game.” Boosie lamented. The game in question was a 117-109 Atlanta loss to Miami.

