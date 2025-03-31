Fiery Fight During Minnesota Timberwolves & Detroit Pistons Game Leads To Multiple Ejections

Neither the Detroit Pistons nor the Minnesota Timberwolves are leading predictions to win the 2025 NBA Finals, but a brawl during their Sunday night (March 30) game in Minneapolis provided fans with a far more salacious form of entertainment and speculation. During the second quarter, Piston Isaiah Stewart reportedly received a technical foul after bumping Timberwolf Donte DiVincenzo after the whistle, creating tension from the jump. Then, Ron Holland II – a Detroit rookie – stole the ball from Minnesota's Naz Reid during a play, leading to a massive fight between them, DiVincenzo, Stewart, and Detroit guard Marcus Sasser, among many others.

Fans in the stands thought that would be the end, but when the dust almost fully settled for the players, the coaches thought it was their turn to defend their teams. Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff experienced an altercation with Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, and folks had to separate them as well. Overall, the whole showdown resulted in a total of seven ejections for the five aforementioned players and the two aforementioned coaching staff members. The malice was not at the Palace this time around...

J.D. Bickerstaff Response

Of course, this led to a lot of reactions from fans, picking sides in the conflict and trying to figure out exactly how the play-by-play of this brawl developed. After the Minnesota Timberwolves game (which the Wolves won 123-104), Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke on how this situation escalated, but not necessarily for the wrong reasons. "Obviously, things went too far," he reportedly conceded. "But what you see is guys looking out for one another, trying to protect each other, having each other’s backs. [...] Those are non-negotiables in our locker room."