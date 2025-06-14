Reneé Rapp isn’t afraid to deliver sly comments on Tory Lanez and Drake during her interview with Ziwe.

The 24-year-old entertainer spoke freely on topics regarding the 6 God and Lanez’s recent stabbing incident. A known advocate for Megan Thee Stallion, Rapp gave her honest opinion when asked by the popular comedian and interviewer.

When asked about Tory Lanez being stabbed in prison, Rapp replied:

“I feel like a lot of people get stabbed, and that’s okay. Maybe we should be doing it more. Shiv in the pocket.”

Her comments sparked debate across social media, especially given Lanez’s current sentence. Last year, she collaborated with Megan on a Mean Girls soundtrack single.

Lanez is serving 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, a case that divided hip-hop and highlighted deep-rooted issues around misogynoir and accountability. From the start, Rapp has taken a firm stance in support of Megan and has expressed unwavering disdain for Lanez.

Reneé Rapp Clowns Tory Lanez & Drake

Reneé Rapp’s comments about Drake may have taken casual fans by surprise. When Ziwe asked Rapp about Drake’s support for Tory Lanez, she delivered another unapologetic response that included a mention of Kendrick Lamar. Asked about Drake’s decision to sign a petition calling for Lanez’s release, Rapp didn’t hesitate.

“That’s so tired. I love Kendrick Lamar,” she said.

The petition, which included several celebrity signatures, drew heavy criticism for appearing to excuse Lanez’s actions and minimize the impact on Megan.

Rapp’s would clarify her comments towards Lanez and Drake as being a full-fledged Megan Thee Stallion supporter. She is ready for all the smoke when it comes to the Hot Girl.

“I’m a true Meg supporter,” Rapp said. “I hate that other man. I love Megan Thee Stallion. If anybody tries her over that sorry man, it’s a do-or-die fight for me.”

Ziwe described her interview with Reneé Rapp as “her most iconic interview yet.” Based on the interview’s comments, fans seemed to love the interview.

“I really thought Renee was immune to Ziwe til we got to the black friends question and baby crumbled. Brilliant episode,” commented a YouTube user.

Another fan shared that Rapp’s interview with Ziwe was necessary. They commented: “The people need Renee & Ziwe in a time like this.”