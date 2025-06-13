Jermaine Dupri Reveals Drake Could Have His Own Radio Station In GTA 6

BY Caroline Fisher 825 Views
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent podcast appearance, Jermaine Dupri dropped a hint about GTA 6 that's sure to get Drake fans excited.

Recently, Jermaine Dupri appeared on the New Rory & MAL podcast, where he dropped an exciting hint about what players can expect from GTA 6. According to him, Drake has his very own radio station in the game.

"They asked me to do Grand Theft Auto, and they were saying like Drake got his own radio station on Grand Theft Auto," he explained, as captured by Victor Baez on X. Dupri went on to mention the possibility of artists like Drake being able to include previously unheard tracks in the game.

Drake isn't the first artist rumored to have their own radio station in GTA 6. Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, and more are also rumored to have their own radio stations. It's even rumored that players will be able to listen to music outside of cars. The character Lucia is seen in some images wearing a pair of headphones.

When Is GTA 6 Coming Out?

GTA 6 is set to launch in May 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Initially, it was expected to launch sometime this year, but it was delayed so the developers at Rockstar Games could refine and improve the experience, per GameSpot.

GTA 6 isn't the only thing Drake fans are looking forward to these days, however. The Toronto rapper was also scheduled to join Kai Cenat for a livestream last night, where they planned to review fan submissions for their "Somebody Loves Me" music video contest. Unfortunately, the stream got postponed just a few hours before it was expected to begin.

"We need more time with the treatments for sombody who loves me. So we are pushing the stream back a few more days [fingers crossed emoji]. Apologies," Cenat wrote on his Instagram Story. At the time of writing, a new date has not yet been announced.

Drake has also been teasing a new album, tentatively titled Iceman, which doesn't have an official release date.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
