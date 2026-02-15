Hitmaka Claims He & Tory Lanez Wrote Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Hitmaka told an alleged tale about Tory Lanez and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" track for the seventh "Fast & Furious" film.

Almost a year ago, Hitmaka was a guest on The Gauds Show, where he told a very interesting story about Tory Lanez and "See You Again," the Furious 7 track from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth. He claimed that he and Lanez wrote an original version of that track, although they don't appear in the official credits. Now, this clip has resurfaced online, sparking a lot of conversation

"Boy, it was one time – I got to let this one story go too, I love Mike [Caren, music executive] and them," Yung Berg expressed, as caught by @worywanez on Twitter. "Boy, I swear to God. We was doing a Fast & Furious, bro. You know how that s**t go. They put all of us on the s**t. Me, T-Pain, all these n***as, Tory Lanez. They put us on a bus and sent us to watch the movie.

"We go watch the movie, the little excerpt clips inside the movie theater, and they took us back to APG [Caren's Artist Publishing Group]," the continued. "[They] paired us up. They paired me, Tory Lanez, and somebody else, they paired all these different people. I swear to God, on my life, I'll die right now, n***a. Me and Tory Lanez went into the f***ing studio and made a song called 'See You Again.' Swear to God. And it was like, 'I'll see you again / I'll see you, na, na, na, na / I'll see you." And Tory was singing it."

Tory Lanez's Hitmaka Beef

Ironically, though, Tory Lanez called Hitmaka out recently, although it's for very different reasons. Berg shaded Lanez and his handling of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting situation during a recent interview, which Tory responded to with fiery force.

Speaking of which, Tory Lanez's Megan Thee Stallion controversy for shooting her earlier this decade continues to show up in strange ways. DJ Vlad recently mocked unfounded conspiracy theories that Jay-Z and Roc Nation allegedly falsified Lanez's guilt and manipulated folks to get him in jail.

Of course, these are unverified allegations that emerged a long time ago during this legal proceeding. Despite the Canadian artist's current jail sentence, his name continues to come up in ways big and small.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
