Jada Pinkett Smith Wins Court Decision As Restraining Order Request Is Dismissed

A restraining order request filed against Jada Pinkett Smith has officially been denied. This brings a temporary close to one chapter of an ongoing legal dispute tied to allegations involving the Smith family.

According to TMZ, a judge dismissed a petition submitted by Bilaal Salaam, who had sought a permanent restraining order that would have required Pinkett Smith to stay at least 100 yards away from him. After hearing testimony from both parties, the court ruled that Salaam did not present sufficient evidence to justify granting the order, resulting in the case being thrown out.

Salaam previously alleged that he experienced emotional and psychological distress stemming from what he described as harassment and public accusations connected to Pinkett Smith. In legal filings, he claimed the situation caused anxiety, humiliation, and concern for his personal safety. He added that he had spent extended time living outside the United States because of fear related to the dispute.

The conflict stems from broader tensions tied to public statements and personal claims involving Pinkett Smith. And individuals connected to her husband, Will Smith. Salaam has also filed a separate $3 million civil lawsuit against Pinkett Smith, alleging that she confronted him at a private gathering and pressured him to stop speaking publicly about matters related to her family. He further claims that after refusing, he became the target of retaliation from people within the Smiths’ circle.

The Restraining Order Is Denied

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is seen in midtown on November 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

As HNHH previously reported, allegedly, Jada "became verbally aggressive. It was alleged that Jada threatened him to stop "telling her personal business," or else he would "end up missing or catch a bullet."

Jada then allegedly "demanded" him to sign a nondisclosure agreement. That civil lawsuit remains active and unresolved, according to court records.

Moreover, the restraining order decision marks a legal win for Pinkett Smith. However, the broader dispute does not appear to be over. The remaining claims continue to move through the court system.