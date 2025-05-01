Woman Threatens To Expose Antonio Brown For Alleged Sex Trafficking

BY Caroline Fisher 995 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Woman Threatens Antonio Brown Gossip News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Antonio Brown visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
One woman claims her trip to Dubai took an awful turn when Antonio Brown allegedly failed to follow through with his promises.

Recently, a woman took to social media to put Antonio Brown on blast. According to a screenshot of text messages shared by Live Bitez, he allegedly flew a woman out to Dubai. While she was there, she claims he promised to provide her with rent money and a shopping spree. Unfortunately, however, she alleges that he left her stranded and failed to follow through with any of his promises.

"He told me coming out here he was gonna bring me shopping and pay my rent and he did neither now it's the first and I'm stuck out here with no room and no clothes and no money," she alleged in one message. "I'm f*cking pissed."

In another message, she threatened to hop online and accuse the personality of sex trafficking.

Read More: Antonio Brown Questions LeBron James’ Reaction To Kevin Gates Dissing Savannah Then Attending Lakers Game

Is Antonio Brown Retired?

"He better get me my flight home before I go online talking bout ab sex trafficked me and my friend to dubai and left us here," she wrote. "I ain't playing with yall no more this some bullsh*t." According to the woman, Brown has since blocked her number.

At the time of writing, no further details about the debacle have been made public. Live Bitez did share a video of Brown dancing with two women, however, presumably the friends he flew out to Dubai. For now, he's yet to address the situation.

As for Brown's NFL career, he officially announced his retirement in April of 2024. Despite his success, he appeared on the One Night With Steiny podcast earlier this year, where he admitted he blew all of his money. He filed for bankruptcy in May of 2024. “The people I had in my life, they just took the money that I made in the NFL, and they didn’t make the money mines no more,” he explained. “You know what I’m saying. They put that away for my family, generations and trusts, and then threw it out there. So whatever I made in football, I just saved it for my family, generation, my kids.”

Read More: Antonio Brown Gives Unexpected Answer To Adin Ross On Who Won Between Drake & Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Bash Relationships Antonio Brown Spotted With A New Mystery Woman After Publicly Shaming One Of His Kid's Mothers 2.0K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.7K
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Backstage Relationships Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Airs Him Out, Exposes Broken Windows & Hateful Texts 21.8K
FINNESSE2TYMES Mixer Music Finesse2tymes' Beef With His Brother Explained, Rapper Says He's Jealous 1148