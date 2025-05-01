Recently, a woman took to social media to put Antonio Brown on blast. According to a screenshot of text messages shared by Live Bitez, he allegedly flew a woman out to Dubai. While she was there, she claims he promised to provide her with rent money and a shopping spree. Unfortunately, however, she alleges that he left her stranded and failed to follow through with any of his promises.

"He told me coming out here he was gonna bring me shopping and pay my rent and he did neither now it's the first and I'm stuck out here with no room and no clothes and no money," she alleged in one message. "I'm f*cking pissed."

In another message, she threatened to hop online and accuse the personality of sex trafficking.

Is Antonio Brown Retired?

"He better get me my flight home before I go online talking bout ab sex trafficked me and my friend to dubai and left us here," she wrote. "I ain't playing with yall no more this some bullsh*t." According to the woman, Brown has since blocked her number.

At the time of writing, no further details about the debacle have been made public. Live Bitez did share a video of Brown dancing with two women, however, presumably the friends he flew out to Dubai. For now, he's yet to address the situation.