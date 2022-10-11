Antonio Brown’s name continues to circulate in the headlines, and after feuding with his record label, Secure The Bag Entertainment, over a $500K lawsuit targeted at him and throwing shade at Tom Brady’s ongoing divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the 34-year-old is now being exposed by the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

“Y’all think having a man with money is everything, I’d rather have a man with morals and boundaries,” she wrote on social media earlier this week. “A man I can trust in my face and behind my back. A man that’s not gonna embarrass me, a man that’s ain’t gone play bout me OR with me… A man that respects, but also values me.”

Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio brown Attend Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality’s El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality)

The statement came in response to a screenshot AB shared of Kyriss’ texts from 2016, seemingly with another man. Posting it on his Snapchat story, the NFL player wrote, “Baby mama never been shit, just cause [you] f*ck the bitch don’t mean [you] f*cking with me. She mugshark ugly n*ggas.”

When she reposted those defamatory comments on her story, the mother of five wrote, “This man will be anything for views! This text was from 2016, I have no idea who this man was, hence why the conversation ended after a pic was sent, but he won’t show that part.”

“Let’s talk about your character or actions tho,” she went on, continuing to clap back at her baby daddy. “There’s much more but I won’t even go there.”

“For 11 years I have sat here and said nothing, allowing him to assassinate my character, I allowed him to portray me however he’s wanted to, but today I’m over it.”

The next slide of Kyriss’ story revealed a broken window in their family home, over which she wrote, “Outrageous, at 34 and still acting like this. And all you can do is write a false narrative about me and bring up texts from 2016 because you have nothing else. I have been nothing but patient with you, no matter how it made me look.”

In another damning post, the 33-year-old shared screenshots from one of her children’s texts with their father. “Mom look pretty,” the younger Brown wrote to Antonio.

“Your mom a sl*t living off me,” he wrote back. “That bitch surviving, Ima [make] it so uncomfortable for that bitch, she gone run away [with you].”

Kyriss added her thoughts to this upload as well, typing, “11 years, been nothing but loyal to you and if the world only knew the half of what you put the kids and I through, all for nothing, they would be sick. Then to go write my kid’s phone multiple text messages about something you completely made up is crazy.”

Check it all out below, and read more about Antonio Brown’s latest troubling antics here.