hateful texts
Relationships
Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Airs Him Out, Exposes Broken Windows & Hateful Texts
"Your mom a sl*t living off me, that bitch surviving. Ima [make] it so uncomfortable for that bitch, she gone run away [with] you," the pro athlete allegedly texted one of his children.
By
Hayley Hynes
Oct 11, 2022
