Over the weekend, it was reported that Florida-born athlete-turned-rapper Antonio Brown is being sued by his label, Secure The Bag, for $500K after getting wrapped up in a financial scam while using Lil Wayne’s name.

The recent filing alleges that the father of five submitted over $175K in fraudulent expense reports to STB, and has also “[made] a series of lewd, racist, sexist, and threatening remarks towards [company] execs and others” while working with owner Ryan Kane and others on staff.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Miami Dolphins 45-17 at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s been noted that shortly after Brown struck up a working relationship with Kane, they planned to work on a music video for his unreleased “Cracked” track with the Young Money founder.

When the 34-year-old claimed that Weezy was requesting a $250K payday from AB himself, the music promoter was reluctant, but initially wrote the check. Shortly after, though, he changed his mind and told the NFL star he was stopping payment.

After getting in touch with Lil Wayne’s team himself, Kane discovered that he had been lied to and that the “Phone Home” rapper was only expecting $150K for his work, leading to the aforementioned lawsuit against Brown.

I get paid to Rap Paid To Snap Ryan Kane STB is not secure this is a stop payment for my new track feat lil wayne report truth it's unethical per source Cab Records Inc C A B hol on wait pic.twitter.com/d7PebOrZ6S — AB (@AB84) October 10, 2022

As the unflattering news has been making rounds online, the “Put That Shit On” artist decided it was the perfect time for him to flex a $150K check from STB, dated July 15th of this year.

The next day, he shared a photo of what looks to be the $250K check that Kane cut for Lil Wayne’s work, writing, “I get paid to rap, paid to snap. Ryan Kane STB is not secure, this is a stop payment for my new track feat. Lil Wayne.”

Brown continued, “Report truth, it’s unethical per source Cab Records Inc C A B hol on wait.”

Aside from his beef with Secure The Bag, the Paradigm artist has also landed in hot water after throwing shade at Tom Brady amid his divorce from Gisele Bündchen with a “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” children’s book meme that sees Brown sitting on the couch inside while the star quarterback walks away from his family, suitcase in hand.

After seeing his antics, former NBA player Matt Barnes was quick to jump in the comments and call Antonio a “clown” – check it out below, and read more about the rapper’s hefty lawsuit from STB here.