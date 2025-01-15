50 Cent Celebrates His New Movie’s Massive Box Office Debut

50 Cent has certainly had no shortage of success in recent months, and it looks like January is no exception. Recently, the Fif-produced action film Den Of Thieves 2 hit theaters and raked in an impressive amount of cash on its opening day. According to Variety, it brought in $5.8 million to be exact, which is slightly more than the original Den Of Thieves brought in when it premiered back in 2018.

While 50 Cent doesn't appear in the film, unlike the original Den Of Thieves, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Gerard Butler do reprise their roles. Earlier this week, Fif took to Instagram to react to his latest exciting accomplishment. "Check me out Den of Thieves 2 🎥 #1 in theaters what away to start 2025," he captioned a trailer for the film. Fans in his comments section are sounding off about the film, and seem to have nothing but nice things to say.

50 Cent Flaunts The Success Of New Action Film, Den Of Thieves 2

"Dawg I just went and seen this movie 10/10. Great movie bro 🔥🔥," one Instagram user writes. "Yoooo that movie was lit from start to finish. Waiting for #3 now Fif 🔥🔥 Keep going bro," another says. The success of his new film is far from the only thing 50 Cent has going for him these days, however. Recently, he was also spotted alongside DJ Khaled at Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic, despite their past differences.