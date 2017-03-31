den of thieves
- EntertainmentO'Shea Jackson Jr. Joins Michael B Jordan & Jamie Foxx In "Just Mercy"O'Shea's adding more films to his impressive acting resume. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment50 Cent Gets Ambitious On IG: "Watch What I Do This Year"Power is just the beginning.By Alex Zidel
- MusicO’Shea Jackson Has Been Making Music With Big Sean, Method Man & Lil DickyIce Cube's son is readying his producer debut.By Chantilly Post
- TV50 Cent Says His BMF Show Is Better Than "Power"50 Cent compares "Power" to BMF, says Black Mafia Family is "just better."By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Beefing Up At The Gym For New Underwear Campaign50 Cent hitting the gym hard in preparation for new Frigo underwear campaign.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Den Of Thieves" Narrowly Beats "12 Strong" During Thursday's Box OfficeThe film, which stars 50 Cent, is looking to make waves this weekend against some stiff competition.
By David Saric
- Music50 Cent Claims He "Put Ja Rule To Bed," Ja Claps Back50 Cent can't help himself, goes and reignites Ja Rule beef. By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Talks Eminem's "Relapse 2," Claims Em Shelved It Due To CriticsThis is why we can't have nice things.By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent's Son Sire Joins His Dad On The "Den Of Thieves" Red Carpet50 Cent and his son Sire make quite an impression on the red carpet. By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Claims "Street King Immortal" Is Dropping In 2018Is 50 Cent's "Street King Immortal" finally dropping this year?By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Stops By Wendy Williams' TV Show, Vows To "Make Up" With Host50 Cent wants to make things right with Wendy Williams. By Matt F
- Sports50 Cent Believes Conor McGregor Would Lose To Him In A Street Fight50 Cent still thinks he could take Conor McGregor one-on-one. By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Hilariously Shows Difference Between "Curtis Jackson" & "50 Cent"50 Cent promotes "Den of Thieves" and gives a hilarious interview with Stephen Colbert.By Rose Lilah
- Entertainment50 Cent & O'Shea Jackson Plan A Major Heist In "Den Of Thieves" TrailerMark your calendars for next year. By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Teases Upcoming Film Role In "Den Of Thieves"50 Cent is returning to the big screen.By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Says Chris Brown Is Still His Friend Despite Dropping Out Of "Party" Tour50 Cent said he isn't on Chris Brown's "The Party" tour because he's still filming "Den Of Thieves."By hnhh