50 Cent & DJ Khaled Appear To Make Amends After Meeting Up At Reggie Jackson's Golf Event

50 Cent shared a video of himself with DJ Khaled, this week.

50 Cent and DJ Khaled appear to have made amends, with fans on social media sharing a picture of the two shaking hands on a golf course, this week. The picture stems from a video 50 posted on Instagram, recapping his appearance at Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the picture. "DJ Khaled gotta put together a new Avengers, cuz the old one broke up. Might have to put 50 on the team lol," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another was less confident they were actually on good terms. They wrote: "Guaranteed they both didn’t have a clue they’d see each other. Khaled left out 50 in his posts at this event and then 50 posted him in the video trying Branson and then Khaled decided to post an old pic of Bel Air on his story just now."

50 Cent Performs During Best Buddies Miami Gala

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: 50 Cent performs on stage during the 26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri at Ice Palace Studios on November 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies International)

Khaled and 50 have had a rocky relationship for years. In 2023, Tony Yayo confirmed during an appearance on Drink Champs that Khaled once refused to shake his hand due to G-Unit beefing with Fat Joe. Khaled later confirmed the story during an interview with Shannon Sharpe, explaining that he was just being a loyal friend. "I don't know about all that, I just know about the shaking hand part," he said at the time. "I don't know about all that other stuff. But I am the definition of loyalty. Anybody that know Khaled, I'm a loyal friend and if you're loyal to me I'm loyal to you. But also loyal meaning… it's not just the word loyalty, it's family. I be uncomfortable knowing that you and this person are not getting along and I know it's serious. I'm uncomfortable acting like everything is cool when I'd rather just be at peace and walk away from it."

50 Cents Meets Up With DJ Khaled

50 Cent and DJ Khaled were far from the only celebrities present at Reggie Jackson's event. Travis Scott as well as several other sports legends including Emmitt Smith, Julius Erving, and more were all present. Check out 50 Cent and DJ Khaled's interaction below.