Young Buck And 50 Cent Reignite Debate Over $250K Record Contract

A squabble that dates back a decade.

50 Cent and Young Buck were core members of G-Unit in the 2000s. The former was obviously the leader and the label boss, while the latter was a loyal soldier. The problem is, Buck claims that he was never paid for his services. A new court filing from the rapper alleges that he was promised a $250K advance loan from his boss. The court filing may be new, but the debate as to whether 50 Cent made good on his promise has raged on for the better part of a decade.

Young Buck reportedly signed a contract with 50 Cent 2014. Nothing was said about the contract until 2020, when the rapper filed for bankruptcy and G-Unit Records claimed the $250K. Buck asserted that he was never paid the money. His attorneys have bolstered this assertion. Buck's legal team feel that the contract "fails to meet enforceability standards under New York law." This is reportedly due to the fact that a clear agreement and evidence of fulfillment of key terms are required. "G-Unit [Records] would have this court accept that no bank records, business records, or tax filings exist to substantiate these payments," the attorneys added.

Young Buck Claims He Was Never Paid

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 28: (L-R) 50 Cent and Young Buck perform at Rockwell Miami on May 28, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Young Buck admonished 50 Cent for failing to pay up during an appearance on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper in 2022. "Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy," the rapper noted. "They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know." Young Buck's recent filing comes on the heels of him being ordered to pay 50 Cent for the $250K in August. AllHipHop confirmed the order, and 50 even trolled Buck by reposting the headline on Instagram. "I don’t know why they make me go through this part," he wrote. "But I’m a need that money by Monday."

50 Cent and Young Buck may have been peers at one point, but their financial feud appears to be strong as ever. The latter talked about his relationship with 50 during an episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride. He was willing to admit the two had misunderstandings, but voiced puzzlement at 50 Cent's continued trolling. "I don’t know what I did to make him want to see me, not feed my children," Buck stated. "Fifty’s his own person, but I would never wish death or wanna see him not be able to feed his family." Hopefully things get sorted out.