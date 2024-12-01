50 Cent Drops New Verse Out Of Nowhere On O.T & Elesia Iimura's "Prayed Up"

50 Cent drops a new verse and it's not Power related.

A new 50 Cent verse wasn’t predicted to close out the year. The mogul collaborates with emerging stars O.T and singer Elesia Iimura on the faith-driven track "Prayed Up." While 50 supplies his signature ghetto Quran, newcomers O.T and Elesia display individual talents in catchy vocals and hooks. The track has swiftly captured attention, blending raw emotion with polished artistry. As a follow-up to his collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the song "Beep Beep" in 2023, the new track is his second verse since 2020.

The song is perfect for hip-hop’s transition into the new year. Elesia Iimura’s velvety, emotive delivery contrasts beautifully with O.T’s assertive verses, while 50 Cent’s rapid-fire bars add a raw edge reminiscent of his early classics. Together, they craft a soundscape that balances vulnerability and power, drawing listeners into their narrative of gratitude, redemption, and overcoming life’s obstacles. Before “Prayed Up,” O.T and Elesia caught popularity overseas with their previous song, “Chooky,” featuring Busta Rhymes. Makes sense for 50 Cent to hop on the new track following him and Busta's roast session over hairlines on social media last month.

“Prayed Up” celebrates perseverance and demonstrates their unique synergy. For 50 Cent, the track serves as a nod to his roots and an acknowledgment of hip-hop’s evolving future. The piece demonstrates his ability to remain relevant while championing new talent. Hopefully, this will be the first of many new tracks by the Get Rich or Die Tryin' creator.

“Prayed Up” - O.T Featuring Elesia Iimura & 50 Cent

Quotable Lyrics:

How you all like the winners but you won’t win

Talk like a shooter a but you won’t spin

I been on frontline a nigga all in

You a CI for your DI better call in