50 Cent Reminds Fans He Runs New York With Impressive New Streaming Title

50 Cent has a lot to celebrate these days.

It's no secret that 50 Cent is one of the most successful rappers from New York City of all time. With that being said, it's been more than a decade since he's provided his fans with a new album. Fortunately, it doesn't look like his career has taken a hit at all. In fact, he recently celebrated yet another impressive milestone he reached in 2024.

Over the past 12 months, he's managed to accumulate a whopping 1.89 billion streams of his music on YouTube. This makes him the most-streamed NYC rapper of the year on the platform, surpassing the likes of Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and more. As expected, Fif was quick to hop online to share the exciting news with his followers. In an Instagram post, he reminded them of his 2005 hit "I Run N.Y."

YouTube Names 50 Cent The Most-Streamed NYC Rapper Of 2024

"I told you I run New York in 05, 🤨 Nothing has changed! LOL Don’t believe me check the numbers. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned the post. This is far from the only thing 50 Cent has to celebrate these days, however. Earlier this month, he hinted that he could have a new business venture underway. In an Instagram post calling out the lack of Fif-produced series like Raising KananBMF, or Force airing right now, he announced plans to start his very own network. "It’s Starz bro it’s not me," he explained. "I’m gonna start launching originals on 50centAction. Then watch how the landscape change. 50centAction is the new wave [wave emoji] Roku @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

This month, Fif also got to celebrate the massive box office success of his action film, Den Of Thieves 2. It had an impressive opening day, raking in a staggering $5.8 million, according to Variety. This was even more than the original Den Of Thieves brought in when it premiered back in 2018.

