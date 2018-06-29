power on starz
- TV"Power" Producer Randall Emmett Repeatedly Called 50 Cent Racial Slurs, Ex-Assistant SaysRandall Emmett allegedly used racial slurs to refer to 50 Cent.By Cole Blake
- TV50 Cent Reflects On The Success Of "Power"The rapper-turned TV buff reflected on how far his Starz series has come 7 years removed from its premiere. By Madusa S.
- TV50 Cent Confirms "Power" Isn't Ending: "Power Book II" Up Next"Power Book II" on the way.By Aida C.
- TV50 Cent Thinks There Are "Racial" Reasons Why Emmy Awards Snub "Power"No one from the show has received a nomination.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment50 Cent & La La Anthony Are Working On A New Drama Series: Report50 Cent & La La are collaborating for another TV show on Starz. By Aida C.
- Original ContentThe Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2019From well-loved franchises to enticing new arrivals, there's no shortage of TV shows that demand your attention in 2019.By Robert Blair
- TV50 Cent Levels Up In A Major Way: "STARZ Is My Network Now"The "positive vibes" movement has paid off for 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCourtney Kemp Reveals A Major Spoiler For Next Season Of "Power"Angela's fate has been revealed by the show's creator herself.By Alex Zidel
- TVJoseph Sikora Ponders How Tommy & Ghost's Relationship Progresses In "Power"Joseph Sikora and Courtney Kemp speak on what we can expect next season.By Alex Zidel
- Society50 Cent Debuts Sneak Peak Of New Season of "Power""Power" is coming!By Milca P.