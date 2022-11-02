Filmmaker Randall Emmett is being sued by a former assistant named Martin G’Blae who is accusing the Power producer of creating a hostile work environment due to his repeated use of the N-word and other racist remarks about Black talent, including rapper 50 Cent. G’Blae, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

He cites instances of Emmett leaving behind expensive jewelry and cash as a test to see if he G’Blae would steal it, times when Emmett would make fun of him for his ADHD diagnosis as well as his Muslim religion, and more.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 09: Producer Randall Emmett attends the Creative Coalition VIP Dinner during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival held at Storys Building on September 9, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Aaron Harris/Getty Images)

In addition to 50 Cent, G’Blae recalled Emmett making racist comments while referring to Cardi B and Quavo as well.

50 Cent responded to news of the lawsuit on Instagram by writing, “This does not surprise me this guy is a real piece of shit.”

In another post, he shared a video of Emmett’s ex-wife Lala Kent admitting she had a crush on 50 and added: “This is what probably got Randell Emmett so mad that he went off on his assistant. STARZ is going to pull him off production credits no major company will allow this kind of behavior.”

All-in-all, the lawsuit contains 24 claims of alleged legal violations. Among them are a time when Emmett allegedly had G’Blae retrieve a “brick of cocaine” from a hotel room in Puerto Rico, as well as enlisting him in an “insurance fraud scam.”

“By bringing to light the illegal pay scheme, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation that I suffered during my employment with Randall Emmett and his companies, I’m glad to open the floor for these discussions to take place,” G’Blae said in a statement. “I hope, through this, a message is made that there are just some things you cannot remain silent about — illegal practices, abuse, and your rights within the workplace are just a few of many.”

