50 Cent’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Will Return With Season 3 In December

50 Cent’s built an incredibly successful empire around his Starz shows, and the future looks bright for his other projects with Fox and other partners. Still, there’s a whole lot more to discover, unearth, and enjoy when it comes to the “Power” universe and all its spinoffs. Moreover, one of the most acclaimed installments in the whole franchise will return for its third season later this year. The network announced on Monday (August 28) that “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will premiere on December 1. Not only that, but this means that it’ll come out shortly after the second season of “Power Book IV: Force” wraps up this year, and that premieres this Friday (September 1).

Furthermore, the last we heard of Kanan and the crew was in October of 2022, so fans have been waiting for this for some time. “They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all,” Starz wrote in a synopsis of the upcoming season in the “Power” series. “There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”

Read More: 50 Cent’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Brings In Big Bucks For Starz

Stills From The Upcoming Third Season Of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

What’s more is that “Book IV” is equally as beloved and anticipated, with lead actor Joseph Sikora telling HipHopDX of its greatness recently. “Let me tell you, the second season is way better,” he said of the “Power” spinoff. “It’s like, we got Chicago- the first season, it didn’t. I don’t think so. I think they used Chicago as a backdrop. You’re telling me there’s one Black gang in Chicago and they run everything? Nobody’s trying to light that place up? There’s not divisions within that? The first season, the Latin thing- listen, she was great but that’s it? Chicago’s one of the most Latin cities in the entire continent. It’s the third-largest Mexican population in the world.”

In addition, Sikora spoke of the production changes that new showrunner Gary Lennon brought to improve the series. “Give props to Gary Lennon,” he remarked. “He was the showrunner for ‘Power’ Season 5 and Season 6. He’s from Hell’s Kitchen and his brothers were gangsters (Westies). He is the voice of the Tommy Egan character so it’s going to be authentic. Watch Season 2. It’s as legit as a season of ‘Ozark.'” For more news and the latest updates on the “Power” franchise, come back to HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent Calls STARZ “Incompetent” Over Alleged “Power Book IV: Force” Episode Leak

[via]