Raising Kanan
- TVMalcolm Mays Net Worth 2024: What Is The “Raising Kanan” Star Worth?Unveil Malcolm Mays' $3 million net worth, tracing his roots, film career, and "Raising Kanan."By Axl Banks
- Pop Culture50 Cent Gives Fans First Look At "Raising Kanan" Season 3The new season premieres on STARZ in December.By Ben Mock
- TV50 Cent's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Will Return With Season 3 In DecemberThe show's coming back to your small screens following the next chapter in "Book IV: Force."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Pays Homage To Fallen Rappers At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsThe Brooklyn rapper paid tribute to PnB Rock, Pop Smoke and more. By Lamar Banks
- TV50 Cent's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Brings In Big Bucks For StarzCEO of Lionsgate reveals how many subscriptions 50 Cent's "Raising Kanan" brought to Starz in its first week. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Duval Says "BMF" Will Be The Best Show On TV, 50 Cent Responds50 Cent responds to Lil Duval saying that "BMF" will be the best show on television.By Cole Blake
- TVExclusive "Power Book III" Preview: Will Kanan Save His Father?HNHH Exclusive Scene: "Power Book III: Raising Kanan” returns this weekend, after a week hiatus with a new episode. By Kyesha Jennings
- TVJoey Bada$$ Flexes New Role In "Power: Raising Kanan"Joey Bada$$' acting portfolio continues to expand with a new role as Unique on "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"50 Cent and DaBaby were together last night for the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premiere party.By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Reacts To "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Getting Renewed50 Cent's upcoming series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" has already been renewed for a second season.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Gets A New TrailerCheck out the new teaser trailer for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," which is set to premiere on Sunday, July 18th. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNLE Choppa Talks Working With 50 Cent: "It Was Beautiful"NLE Choppa explains that he needed to "step up" when 50 Cent called him to work on "Part Of The Game." By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Reacts To His New Song Going #1: "I'm Still 50 Cent"50 Cent's new theme song for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is the #1 most added song on urban radio.By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Drops "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" TrailerSTARZ shares the first trailer for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Veracia Ankrah
- Music50 Cent Filming New Video For "Raising Kanan" ThemeWith "Power Book II: Ghost" having recently premiered, 50 Cent has already started working on the music for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." By Mitch Findlay