- TV50 Cent's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Will Return With Season 3 In DecemberThe show's coming back to your small screens following the next chapter in "Book IV: Force."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJoey Bada$$ Flexes New Role In "Power: Raising Kanan"Joey Bada$$' acting portfolio continues to expand with a new role as Unique on "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Mitch Findlay
- TV50 Cent Reacts To "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Getting Renewed50 Cent's upcoming series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" has already been renewed for a second season.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Gets A New TrailerCheck out the new teaser trailer for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," which is set to premiere on Sunday, July 18th. By Mitch Findlay
- News50 Cent, NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez Team Up On "Part Of The Game" Visual50 Cent's theme song for "Power Book III: Raising KANAN" now has a music video.By Alexander Cole
- TV50 Cent Drops "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" TrailerSTARZ shares the first trailer for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Veracia Ankrah
- Music50 Cent & NLE Choppa Connect On "Raising Kanan" Theme Song50 Cent and NLE Choppa have connected for the upcoming theme song to "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent Filming New Video For "Raising Kanan" ThemeWith "Power Book II: Ghost" having recently premiered, 50 Cent has already started working on the music for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." By Mitch Findlay