Nas Unveils “Illmatic” 30th Anniversary European & UK Tour Dates

Nas' iconic debut studio album Illmatic turns 30 years old today, and to celebrate, he's announced a series of tour dates in the UK and Europe. The hitmaker shared the exciting news in an Instagram post alongside a colorful tour poster inspired by the 1994 LP. "I’m bringing my Illmatic 30-year anniversary tour to UK and EU starting October," he captioned the post. Tickets are set to go on sale on April 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time.

The New York-born performer will kick things off with a show in Helsinki, Finland towards the end of October. He'll then move on to cities like Stockholm, Milan, Amsterdam, Paris, and more. He's currently scheduled to close out the tour on November 15 with a performance in London.

Nas To Bring Illmatic Overseas In October

Of course, Nas' European and UK-based fans can't wait to catch him live and are sounding off online. His fans located elsewhere, on the other hand, are feeling a bit left out. Luckily, he does have a few performances scheduled in the U.S. before embarking on the tour. He's scheduled to take on Vegas' Lovers & Friends festival next month before gracing the stage at The Roots Picnic in June. Nas is also slated to perform in Albany, NY, and Morrison, CO before heading to Europe.

While Nas' upcoming tour of Europe and the UK is certainly exciting, it's far from the only thing leaving his listeners impressed as of late. Early this morning, he teamed up with DJ Premier to drop a brand new track called "Define My Name," following almost a week of teasing. What do you think of Nas announcing a UK/European tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album, Illmatic? Will you be catching the hitmaker live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

