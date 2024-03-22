Nas Shares New Music Video For "I Love This Feeling"

Last year, Nas concluded his incredibly prolific and critically acclaimed series of collaborations with producer Hit-Boy. Across just 4 years, the pair teamed up to drop 6 albums in two different trilogies. One of which was King's Disease, the second edition of which came with tons of features and even some high-profile crossovers with artists like Eminem and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The final two releases from the pair were the albums Magic 2 and Magic 3. Each of which features one absolutely standout feature with 50 Cent popping up on Magic 2. While Lil Wayne makes an appearance on Magic 3.

Now Nas has shared some new visuals from a fan-favorite deep cut on Magic 3. The track is called "I Love This Feeling" and it's the third most popular song on the record according to Spotify streams where it's cleared 2 million. The new music video has only been out for a few hours and is already racking up tens of thousands of views on YouTube. The highly distinct visuals feature a variety of scenes like Nas driving around in his car, teaching a classroom, and playing chess. They're all presented with a camera that's near-constantly in motion. Check out the new visuals he shared below.

Nas' Newest Music Video

Earlier this month, Nas shared some big news for rap fans who also enjoy television. He's working on the development of a new series. The show is meant to tell the story of the first-ever black grandmaster in chess. One of the producer's he's partnering with for the show has worked extensively alongside 50 Cent on his various Power series.

Later this year Nas will take the stage with a headlining slot at the 2024 Roots Picnic. Lil Wayne and Andre 3000, fresh off his new ambient jazz album, will serve as the other two headliners. What do you think of the visuals Nas released for his song "I Love This Feeling?" Is the track one of your favorite songs from Magic 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

