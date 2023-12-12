Are Nas & Tracy Morgan Related?

The world of Hollywood looks big from the outside, but from what we can tell, celebrities are near-constantly realizing they're relatives. This often happens when they collaborate on projects together, as we saw with FKA Twigs and Jorja Smith when they joined forces on her caprisongs mixtape in early 2022. As it turns out, they aren't the only two stars who've found out about sharing a bloodline in recent years. During an appearance on the Connect The Dots podcast, comedian Tracy Morgan shared that he's got family ties with one of our favourite New York spitters – Nas.

"I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side," he said of his experience filming an upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots. "Me and Esco was always tight before that. I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called One Mic that was for Nas’ mom that just passed away, so me and Esco always been tight," he further explained. Apparently, the revelation made Morgan emotional, and he and Nas shed some tears together when the former had the opportunity to share the news.

Nas and Tracy Morgan Are Even Closer Than We Thought

"I called him up and I say, ‘Yo Esco. Guess what? I just did Finding Your Roots,'" Morgan told the podcast hosts. "‘Me and you related.’ He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me I’m there.'”

As Uproxx notes, it was only a few years ago when Denzel Curry and Smino came to a similar realization, happily sharing news of their familial bond with fans online. Elsewhere in hip-hop news, Nas put his legendary album run to the side to celebrate Rakim at the Grandmaster Hip-Hop Awards. During his speech, the Magic artist gave his fellow longtime MC his well-deserved flowers, which you can read more about at the link below.

