What Is Nas's Best-Selling Album?

Within the illustrious discography of Nas, It Was Written stands as a great testament to his artistic and commercial prowess. Released in 1996, this album undoubtedly stands as one of Nas's best-selling records, gaining multiple certifications across various music industries. Moreover, its incredible success stamped its place among the most influential hip-hop albums of all time.

Success Of It Was Written

Nas (aka Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones), Vorst Nationaal, Brussels, Belgium, 14th October 1996. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

It Was Written, Nas's second studio album, soared to remarkable heights in the music industry. The follow-up to Illmatic captivated audiences worldwide with its lyrical depth and storytelling. Certified 3x platinum in the United States by the RIAA, this album certainly shows Nas's ability to craft compelling narratives within his verses.

International Accolades

Notably, It Was Written didn't just win over American audiences but also gained significant recognition abroad. Earning certifications like gold from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), platinum from Music Canada, and gold from SNEP in France, this album further showcased Nas's global appeal. Its overall ability to transcend cultural boundaries underscores the album's impact and enduring popularity.

Enduring Legacy & Influence

Decades after its release, the album continues to exert a profound influence on contemporary hip-hop. Its themes of urban life, social and political commentary, and personal introspection remain relevant, impact a newer generation of music enthusiasts. With singles like "If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)" ft. Lauryn Hill, and collaborations with Mobb Deep, Dr. Dre, and more, Nas showcased his stronghold on hip-hop. Moreover, the album's staying power reflects not only Nas's lyrical prowess but also his ability to create timeless music that transcends temporal boundaries.

Nas's It Was Written exemplifies the apex of artistic expression and commercial success within his remarkable career. Its multi-platinum certifications in the United States, coupled with gold and platinum accolades from international music associations, solidify its status as a monumental piece within the realm of hip-hop. Its timeless themes and resonant storytelling ensure its place as a quintessential album in Nas's discography.