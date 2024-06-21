Chance The Rapper's New Single "Stars Out" Leaves Fans With High Expectations For Upcoming Album

Fans can't wait to hear what else Chance The Rapper has to offer.

Chance The Rapper fans have been looking forward to a new project from the hitmaker for years now, and it finally looks like one is on the horizon. Earlier today, he unveiled his brand new single, "Stars Out." The track arrived alongside a minimalistic accompanying music video, and so far, fans are impressed. It's expected to appear on his upcoming album, Star Line Gallery, which he officially announced in April of this year.

Listeners sharing their reactions to the new single on social media, revealing that it's given them high hopes for the rest of the album. "Stars Out" follows Chance's single "Buried Alive," which he also unleashed back in April. That similarly had fans looking forward to hearing what else he has to offer on his next LP, and anticipating a major comeback for the Chicago artist.

Chance The Rapper Drops Another Single Ahead Of Star Line Gallery

"Ok chance the rapper finally rapping again," one fan says of the new track on Twitter. "I'm so ready for Chance The Rapper comeback," someone else writes. Others are claiming that if "Stars Out" is anything like the rest of the album, he has a huge year ahead of him, and they can't wait.

Star Line Gallery does not yet have an official release date, though he originally announced that it would drop in Spring of this year. It's too late for that now, however, fans still expect it to arrive sometime in 2024. Hopefully, it'll be released sooner rather than later.

Social Media Reacts To "Stars Out"

What do you think of Chance The Rapper's new single? Do you agree that he's heading for a major comeback? Are you looking forward to hearing what else he has to offer on Star Line Gallery? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to "Stars Out" down below.

