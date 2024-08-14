Chance The Rapper Threatens To Scrap "Star Line" Project

Chance has a very specific request.

Fans are eager for Chance the Rapper to deliver Star Line. However, there constant and specific nagging could be ruining things for everyone else. According to AllHipHop, the Chicago, Illinois multi-talent went on Instagram Live to explain what he's wanting from his supporters during the project's rollout. He understands a lot of people are excited for it, but he also wants everyone to respect what Star Line means to him. He essentially describes it as more than an album and that its going to be something totally unique compared to what other artists in his lane are doing.

He begins his address, saying, "All right, so this was the main point I was trying to make. Stop calling it the album. And I don’t mean that in an ungrateful way. I’m grateful that people are putting in my comments, ‘Drop the album'. I’m not going to drop the album until y’all start calling it Star Line". He continues, "I’m not going to drop the project. I got so much s*** ready. But I hope that y’all understand that. I understand how all this stuff works. ‘Drop the album.’ That’s for all the other artists. That’s for all everybody else, whose work I also appreciate. But what I’m doing is something different. It’s something very specific. It’s called Star Line".

Chance The Rapper Wants His Fans To Tell Him To Drop Star Line

On top of this, Chance also wants fans to refer to it as such due to how long he's been teasing this record. "I’ve been saying one specific phrase for coming up on two or three years now. I’ve been saying Star Line. You see the star, n****'s asleep, but he got the star on his shoulders. He carrying it". Not only does this irk the rapper, it also confuses him. "It confuses me. It makes me think that everybody doesn’t [know what’s going on]". So, the one thing that will encourage him to keep going forward with the rollout and eventually drop is to properly acknowledge it by calling it Star Line. "If y’all say he drop Star Line enough, it’s going to make me drop Star Line... I don’t know what the album is. I know about a Star Line, you hear me? And that’s on everything".

On top of this, Chance also wants fans to refer to it as such due to how long he's been teasing this record. "I've been saying one specific phrase for coming up on two or three years now. I've been saying Star Line. You see the star, n****'s asleep, but he got the star on his shoulders. He carrying it". Not only does this irk the rapper, it also confuses him. "It confuses me. It makes me think that everybody doesn't [know what's going on]". So, the one thing that will encourage him to keep going forward with the rollout and eventually drop is to properly acknowledge it by calling it Star Line. "If y'all say he drop Star Line enough, it's going to make me drop Star Line... I don't know what the album is. I know about a Star Line, you hear me? And that's on everything".