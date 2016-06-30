Determined to provide over-the-counter medication for your third eye, SaveMoney co-founder Joey Purp is making himself stand out in one of the most talented hip-hop collectives around. His debut project The Purple Tape may have dropped in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2016 when the people really started paying attention. That year, Joey Purp dropped his lauded follow-up tape iiiDrops, with features from some of the rapper’s extraordinary pals (Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Saba). Purp doesn’t depend on his friendships, however, ripping tracks apart on his dolo like he don’t know nobody (see: “Photobooth”). With a breakout tape like this one, expect the hype train to chase Joey all the way to the top.