Chance The Rapper Breaks Silence On Donald Trump's Election Victory

Chano speaks out.

Chance the Rapper was an artist who was emblematic of the Obama administration. He made his name on charisma and kindness, on wholesomeness and hope. He was repeatedly praised by Obama for his contributions to both music and their shared hometown of Chicago. Chance the Rapper has not had an easy 2020s, however. The release of The Big Day in 2019 effectively killed his career momentum, and he has been quiet in the years since. Chano decided to get on Instagram on November 11, however, and give his two cents on the outcome of the recent U.S. election.

Chance the Rapper did not pen an impassioned plea for unity, or a message detailing his own outrage. Instead, he decided to post photos of legendary African leaders through history. These leaders include Malcolm X, Field Marshall Musa Mwariama and Harriet Tubman among countless others. Most of these leaders are depicted wielding a weapon of some sort, be it a sword or a firearm. It's a surprising choice coming from a rapper who is both celebrated and reviled for his squeaky clean image. The caption adds to the sense of rebellion emanating from the post. "To the lost," Chance the Rapper writes.

Chance The Rapper Has Criticized Trump For Years

Chance the Rapper's post was met with confusion by many. Some criticized the rapper for promoting violence that contrasts with the messages in his music. "Fr you that violent?," one user asked. Another called out Chano for speaking out against Trump, while at the same time being one of the wealthy who will presumably benefit from the politician's second term. Chance the Rapper has made his dislike for Trump evident since day one, however. Trump thanked Chance for his kind words about Kanye West, who was a huge Trump supporter in 2018, but the rapper was not having it. He quote tweeted Trump's post and wrote back: "Nah, that ain't it yo."