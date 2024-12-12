Fat Joe Seems To Shade Chance The Rapper While Addressing Grammys Loss

What did Chance ever do to Joey– oh, right...

It seems like Fat Joe still has a sore spot over losing a Grammy to Chance The Rapper back in 2017, as he recently expressed this disappointment during a sit-down conversation. However, it seems like Joey Crack has a particular issue with the "3333" MC given his language, which seems to go beyond typical jealousy, frustration, or indignation. "All The Way Up" lost to Chance's "No Problem" for Best Rap Performance, whereas it lost to Drake's "Hotline Bling" in the Best Rap Song category.

"We got robbed," Fat Joe said of his two Grammy-nominated tracks, one of which was "Lean Back" with Remy Ma and Scott Storch in 2005 and the other of which was "All The Way Up" with Remy Ma, French Montana, and Infared in 2017. "'Lean Back,' we lost to the Black Eyed Peas, I don't know if you know.... And then we lost 'All The Way Up' to Chance The Rapper. Like, that's the biggest disrespect. Let me tell you something. No, I'ma keep it real with you. You know how Jay-Z used to say, you know, 'Got to learn to live with regrets'? I can't live with that one. Losing to Chance The Rapper, 'All The Way Up,' or whatever his s**t was, it was just not that, right? [...] It's crazy. The Grammys have been playing with us the whole time."

Fat Joe Seems To Have A Problem With Chance The Rapper

We don't know if Fat Joe really has a problem with Chance The Rapper or if he just really wanted his Grammy, but we doubt that either rapper will clarify this. Maybe they do speak on some tension further down the line, but it doesn't sound like a likely scenario. After all, they both probably have a lot more to focus on these days, such as new projects and extracurricular endeavors.