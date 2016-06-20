The second half of DIY hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ryan Lewis, like most great producers, is underrated, underappreciated, and hella fuckin’ good at his job. Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, one of the whitest cities in America, Ryan Lewis released two solo hip-hop projects in 2008, before linking up with Macklemore to form their eponymous duo. After creating much buzz with a couple EPs and some captivating music videos, the duo released their highly acclaimed debut LP The Heist in 2012. The album went platinum, an incredible feat for an independently released record. The fame was high for the duo during that time (higher for Macklemore though), and the fall from grace after the duo beat Kendrick Lamar for Rap Album of the Year at the Grammy’s was harsh. Lucklily, the duo came back swinging in February 2016 with their follow up LP This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, a record featuring the likes of Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper, and Idris Elba. Whatever the future holds for this duo, we are sure that a man as talented as Ryan Lewis will be able to stand on his own two feet no matter the circumstances.