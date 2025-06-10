Macklemore's Nanny Maced During Frightening Burglary Of His Seattle Home

Macklemore performs during Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 24, 2024. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There were three children and a nanny home when two men allegedly broke in Macklemore's house in Seattle over the weekend.

Macklemore's home in Seattle was burglarized over the weekend, according to The Seattle Times. Just before 1:00 AM on Saturday, two men allegedly broke into the house where three children were sleeping and sprayed their baby sitter with bear mace. Afterward, they stole thousands of dollars worth of items, according to Seattle Police Department.

"One of the suspects pepper sprayed the victim and held her to the ground while they ransacked the residence stealing thousands of dollars of items. The suspects were inside for several minutes until the victim was able to get free and call the police. The suspects fled shortly after the victim was able to escape," the police said.

The nanny told police that one of the men helped clean the spray out of her eyes “for some unexplainable reason.” She also described him as looking “fearful." The other man demanded to know where the “jewels” were.

At one point during the break-in, she bit one of the men and then ran out of the house. Dramatic doorbell footage obtained by TMZ shows her knocking on a neighbor's door for help.

Macklemore Tour

Macklemore was not home during the break-in. While it's unclear where exactly he was, he headlined a pair of concerts in Ireland, last week. During one of the shows in Dublin, he made headlines for voicing his support for Palestine.

“I have been so proud watching from afar how my Irish brothers and sisters have shown up for the Palestinian people," he said on the stage, as caught by Irish Central. "Look at all the keffiyehs in the crowd. Look at all the flags in the crowd. That is what I’m talking about. How my Irish brothers Kneecap have shown up at this moment. I was thinking about it tonight, I was thinking about it earlier today, about what I wanted to say right now. What I realized is Palestine has opened up my heart. It felt closed before. It has given me the greatest gift I could ever imagine, that is to feel compassion and empathy for other human beings."

Following his shows in Ireland, Macklemore also has concerts lined up in Canada, Morocco, France, and more countries, later this summer.

