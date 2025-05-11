DJ Akademiks snapped on both Loren Lorosa and Treasure Wilson in a series of fiery posts on X (formerly Twitter), Saturday afternoon. The rant began with Lorosa implying that Akademiks was critical of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National tour, which sent him into a fury. "I’m here & @Akademiks lied .. Kendrick like that. Sza is f*ckin performing her as off. The show is fire," she wrote.

"B*TCH WAT I LIE BOUT? F*CK U USING MY NAME IN A TWEET FOR CUZ U GOT SOME FREE TICKETS," he wrote, before adding in response to someone who replied to him, "N***A F*CK ANY N***A MAN ANIMAL CHILD PERSON ALIEN WHO SPEAK DOWN ON ME. STOP PLAYING WITH ME. DAT B*TCH SHOULDNT MENTION A FU**ING GOAT LIKE ME. SHE A F*CKING LIBRARY ATTENDANT.. ALL SHE DO IS READ A SHEET! BIG AK AINT IN UR CALIBER."

From there, Treasure Wilson weighed in, writing: "Why is this man so angry [laughing emojis]. @LorenLorosa said you lied about numbers and that translates to all of this ? Lmaooo. I think you need a vacay." Ak clapped back: "Who r u? Literally? I’d violate but outta respect for cam n mase .. stay in a woman’s place Shordy."

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Grand National" Tour

In fairness to DJ Akademiks, the controversial streamer did recently praise Kendrick Lamar and SZA for the Grand National tour. "My boy rapping with no backing track," he explained during a livestream. "Some of y'all don't know concerts. That boy rapping with no backing track. He's dope. There's no backing track, no hype man, and he's rapping a seven-minute song. 'Euphoria' is like seven minutes and then he's still gotta do other songs. It's like bars."