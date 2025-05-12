DJ Akademiks went on a fiery rant calling out Cam'ron and Mase after the two rappers defended their It Is What It Is partner, Treasure Wilson, on Instagram. Wilson had gotten into a heated back and forth with DJ Akademiks over his feud with Loren Lorosa on X (formerly Twitter).

Ak began by prefacing that he loves both Cam'ron and Mase. "When y'all are going through y'all personal back and forths with someone whose calling you out, or calling you a liar, or defaming you, people do comment on it. I'm not mad about somebody commenting about it. My thing is about you jumping in-- almost picking sides."

From there, he brought up rumors that Mase was allegedly involved with a transgender woman back in the 2000s. "You ain't seen n****s jump out there like, 'Oh yeah, Mase is f*cking--' No. We just wanted to see what's up," he remarked. "... The woman called me a liar. I'm defending myself. Please don't jump in and try to pick a side already." He also referenced not weighing in on Cam'ron's past feuds as well.

DJ Akademiks Treasure Wilson

The drama began on Saturday afternoon with Loren Lorosa referencing DJ Akademiks in a post about attending Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National tour. "I’m here & @Akademiks lied .. Kendrick like that. Sza is f*ckin performing her as off. The show is fire," she wrote.

Akademiks quickly clapped back with multiple posts. "B*TCH WAT I LIE BOUT? F*CK U USING MY NAME IN A TWEET FOR CUZ U GOT SOME FREE TICKETS," he wrote. Later responding to someone who replied to him, he added: "N***A F*CK ANY N***A MAN ANIMAL CHILD PERSON ALIEN WHO SPEAK DOWN ON ME. STOP PLAYING WITH ME, DAT B*TCH SHOULDNT MENTION A FU**ING GOAT LIKE ME. SHE A F*CKING LIBRARY ATTENDANT.. ALL SHE DO IS READ A SHEET! BIG AK AINT IN UR CALIBER."