DJ Akademiks is known to get very angry with his opps online, and that's no different for Loren LoRosa and Treasure Wilson. He recently went against the two female journalists and media figures, but during his latest livestream, he took particular aim at the Breakfast Club cohost.

For those unaware, this whole thing is happening because LoRosa criticized Akademiks' coverage of the "Grand National" tour. It's been a massive trek so far with SZA, Mustard, and of course Kendrick Lamar, and one that Ak has actually given a lot of credit to.

However, one thing the streamer did not give credit to is how Loren accused him of lying about the shows. For over an hour on his latest livestream, he went ballistic on her, as caught by his Akademiks TV page on Twitter.

The specific points the media correspondent brought up against her rival are actually not that deep to begin with. That's because they relate to DJ Akademiks' dismissive comments about Kendrick fans rather than the show itself.

Basically, Loren LoRosa didn't vibe with Akademiks' views that the fanbase was low-energy and did not spend a lot of money. Also, she thought he was being inconsistent with his arguments about Kendrick Lamar as a rapper and performer.

DJ Akademiks Loren LoRosa

In response, the Delaware native brought up various hype crowd sing-alongs, staggering merch sales, and genral revenue. During Ak's rant, he argued that none of her points actually dismiss his perspective or prove his opinions or interpretations as outright lies.

Still, one big thing to consider about this DJ Akademiks and Loren LoRosa beef is how it's a mountain out of a molehill. At the end of the day, Ak isn't "lying" about stuff and LoRosa is not "lying" about his perspectives, either. They just disagree on their opinions and loose interpretations. So maybe if they could've worded all this a bit differently, Akademiks would not be getting so disrespectful against her for over an hour.

But DJ Akademiks also targeted Treasure Wilson during this whole exchange, so he's just inviting smoke when he sees people downplay him. For those unaware, she is part of the It Is What It Is team with Cam'ron and Mase.