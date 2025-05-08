DJ Akademiks Defends Doechii After Viral Met Gala Outburst

Recently, Doechii has been under fire for "mistreating" her team in viral footage of her before the Met Gala. In the footage, she's heard shouting at them, demanding more umbrellas to hide her outfit from paparazzi, and more. While many social media users agree that her behavior was unacceptable despite whatever stress she was under, others have come to her defense.

This includes DJ Akademiks, who shared his thoughts on the viral video during a recent stream, as captured by a fan acount on X.

"This is a really huge look for her," he began. "For her type of music, and her look, and what she's going for, it was going to be really important for her. High-stress enviroment, I get it. We're just not gonna be b*tches and pansies and act like her being a little bit spirited... And yeah she kind of came off a little bit mean to her assistants, but it's a big moment for her."

"She probably just wanted to get it right," he added.

Doechii Met Gala Drama

As for Doechii, she joked about the ordeal on TikTok, writing “God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas.” The rapper commended her team in her caption, making it clear that the tense moments leading up to the big reveal were worth it. “All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night,” she explained. “But I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside).”

She went on to share a longer message on her Instagram Story. "I'm so, so, so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night!" it read. "We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time, and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am [and] what I stand for.”