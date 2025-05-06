Social Media Is Accusing Doechii Of "Mistreating" Her Assistants

Despite the fact that video evidence showed Doechii having a blast at the Met Gala (shout-out Megan Thee Stallion), it wasn't all hunky-dory. That's especially true as it pertains to the Florida femcee's arrival to the event. Some footage has been making the rounds online of the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess running into a handful of issues.

The first of two clips obtained by No Jumper shows a surprised Doechii presumably at some hotel. Apparently, her and her team were expecting a clear lobby and pathway to her chauffer. However, once she opened the door, you can tell she was caught off guard by all of the paparazzi.

The clip cuts to Doechii behind a mobile curtain contraption presumably to protect her ensemble from getting wet or to see her. Moreover, at least four umbrellas were needed to cover her hairstyle that she sported for the Met Gala.

Then, in the second video, it shows her and her assistants making their way to the vehicle. However, there was some issues navigating. A loud thud can be heard before Doechii enters the car. It's unclear if she fell, but the person behind the camera said, "Someone's getting fired," alluding to that possibility.

Doechii Met Gala

Throughout both videos, you can hear the frustration and anxiety in her voice. Clearly, things were not going as planned. Some fans online have been using that explanation to combat all of the scrutiny that Doechii's been facing from these clips.

A lot of folks believe that she was severely "mistreating" her assistants and it's giving them more reasons to not like her. "Idc how much money on the line how could yall work for people who talk to yall like that," one IG user comments. "Ugh talent will take you places where your CHARACTER can not & WILL NOT keep you," another adds.

Overall, it's been a rollercoaster of feelings towards the rising superstar. Ever since her historic GRAMMY win for Best Rap Album, it's been trendy to drag her credibility. The "industry plant" label has been thrust upon her, especially with the meteoric rise of "Anxiety."