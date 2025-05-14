DJ Akademiks advised Adin Ross to chill out on Doechii after his fiery rant about the rapper. He addressed the complaints about Doechii allegedly being an "industry plant" during a recent livestream.

Akademiks began by defending Doechii from the backlash to her recent outburst at the Met Gala, in which many fans felt she was being rude to her team. He also explained that he has no issues with the singer, but named several reasons fans might not like her, bringing up her alliegiance to Kendrick Lamar as one example.

He explained: "At this point, if she's not my cup of tea, I just won't say nothing. I don't feel she's that offensive, but some people feel they gotta speak out about her because they feel the industry is constanting throwing her in our face. She's on the cover of this, she's on this, she's on that. And it's one of those things where, people are very smart, they're very perceptive, they're like, 'I know how hot you gotta be to get these looks.' And they're like, 'Why do y'all keep telling us this girl is hot without us telling you she is?'"

Akademiks also brought up TDE Punch's post on X (formerly Twitter) that seemingly addressed Adin Ross' remarks. Punch had asked for people on the interent to "keep it cool and respectful."

Doechii Umbrella Clip

As for the aforementioned umbrella clip, Doechii snapped at members of her team while leaving the Mark Hotel in New York City for the Met Gala. Her team had a white box to cover her outfit, but she wanted more. “We need another umbrella, now,” she remarked as caught by Complex. “I need more f*cking umbrellas."

Doechii has since apologized for the incident, sharing a post addressing the drama on TikTok. "All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world!" she wrote in the caption. "This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside)."