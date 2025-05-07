With Doechii now being as big as she is, people are going to be critiquing her at every turn. Unfortunately, that's just the reality of the situation and sadly, the hate has been persistent. It feels like since her GRAMMY win, the mood on the Florida femcee has changed dramatically.

Folks are constantly pushing the industry plant narrative now that her old song "Anxiety" is blowing up and on practically every TikTok and Instagram Reel. Another thing that's been setting people off is how straight men are her ultimate red flag. It did seem like a joke and people blowing it out of proportion. But as we said, Doechii has arrived and that means that the nitpicking is only going to intensify.

Perpetuating the negative opinions was the TDE signee's controversial behavior moments before entering the Met Gala earlier this week. Yesterday, video footage went viral after she was heard berating her assistants at The Mark Hotel. However, her anger was not really stemming from her team, but the people in the lobby.

In one of the clips, it sounds like Doechii was not expecting there to be anyone ready to snap some early pictures of her outfit. But for some reason, a lot of paparazzi were waiting for their photo ops. Of course, she didn't want her ensemble to be revealed too soon, and it let to her team scrambling to cover her up with a wardrobe screen.

Doechii Met Gala

Making it worse was the fact that her hair couldn't get wet due to how it was styled. So, she was demanding she have at least "four f*cking umbrellas" to protect her poofy afro. Things didn't go according to plan, but Doechii is affirming that they did nothing wrong.

In fact, she had nothing but nice things to say about the job they did. Per The Shade Room, she addressed the videos and all of the backlash by sharing a short video with a funny caption that made light of the situation. "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas☂️😂" it said while she shrugged in front of the camera.