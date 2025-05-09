DJ Akademiks Puts Loren LoRosa On Blast For Questioning His Credibility

Loren LoRosa's criticism of DJ Akademiks concerns his coverage of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Mustard's "Grand National" tour.

You can't say DJ Akademiks doesn't give credit where it's due, whether in hip-hop artistry or in hip-hop media. However, when he feels some disrespect, he might just throw all that out the window and leave the supposed perpetrator with a stern warning.

That's exactly what happened to Loren LoRosa, who recently provoked a livestream rant from the fellow journalist caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. Basically, what happened was that LoRosa tweeted about the Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Mustard concert in New Jersey recently.

"I'm here and @Akademiks lied .." LoRosa tweeted. "Kendrick like that. Sza is f***in performing her as [sic] off. The show is fire." It's unclear exactly what she's accusing Ak of lying about, and he's also confused about the claim. It could be about ticket sales gossip or criticism of the performance, but the streamer has given some credit here and there.

In response to Loren LoRosa, DJ Akademiks asked her to clarify this in 24 hours. If not, he promised to get even more disrespectful towards her the next day. Akademiks thinks she's the one lying on his name, and he wants to escalate things to a heinous level.

Who Is Loren LoRosa?

Sadly, Ak's rant is not the only media negativity Loren LoRosa faced. Fortunately, this other example cleared up much more nicely.

You may recall how Jess Hilarious blasted The Breakfast Club for allegedly downplaying her and diminishing her role on the show. One part of this was how LoRosa stayed on TBC, as the news correspondent had replaced Jess temporarily due to maternity leave. But her continued presence on the radio program after Hilarious returned made the latter doubt the cohort's true intentions.

Everyone was able to hash things out and clear the air, particularly Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa. They even released a skit parodying the conflict, which was a reimagining of the Brandy and Monica classic "The Boy Is Mine."

As for LoRosa's new opp, DJ Akademiks has applauded Kendrick Lamar's tour before. He recently predicted he would break the Drake record for highest-grossing hip-hop tour and cosigned K.Dot's battle references. We'll see if this situation resolves or if Ak's previewed disrespect will take things farther than they should.

