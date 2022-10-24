Vic Mensa says that his long-awaited sophomore album is complete. Speaking with L’Officiel Fashion Book Australia, Mensa explained that he’s merely waiting on some feature verses to be sent over and is tweaking the mixes.

“Yes. My album is complete,” Mensa told the publication. “At this point, I’m just waiting on a couple of feature verses and tweaking the mixes, but the creation of the album is complete. This is my second full-length album. My first one being [in] 2017 is The Autobiography.”

He continued: “This is my second full-length album and is inspired by everything from African Highlife music to ’90s Hip Hop and Punk, and Rock and Roll, and all the things that inspire me. I’m like a smorgasbord of influences. They all exist within this album and the conceptual direction is themed around redemption and follows my own personal growth in the last year.”

The Autobiography was released back in 2017 with guest appearances from Weezer, Syd, The-Dream, Chief Keef, Joey Purp, Pharrell Williams, Saul Williams, Ty Dolla Sign, and Pusha T.

In the time since, he did release one more project, a collaborative effort under the name 93Punx.

For L’Officiel Fashion Book Australia, Mensa shared the cover with his collaborator and fellow Chicago rapper, Chance The Rapper.

Check out Mensa and Chance’s cover for L’Officiel Fashion Book Australia below.

