VIC MENSA Destroys His "On The Radar" Freestyle Appearance: Watch

Hip-hop's output this year has been one of the more questionable runs in recent memory. That is not to say that nothing exciting has happened. A fair amount of mainstream artists have dropped albums. However, not all of them have been universally well-regarded. It seems the opposite can be said about Chicago's own, VIC MENSA. The 30-year-old artist also reentered the fray back in the middle of September. He did so with his self-titled sophomore LP, Victor. Overall, critics and fans have been sharing similar thoughts on the veteran's release.

On top of that, VIC continues to be heavily involved in the freestyle space. This year alone, he has dropped some serious heat for L.A. Leakers and On The Radar Radio. His first appearance with the latter in 2023 was about three months ago. Recently, VIC came back for more, this time in collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade.

VIC MENSA Murks The Beat

On this one, MENSA goes in on a smooth boom-bap-like beat. The instrumentation has a jazzy element too and he just goes off on it. He switches his flows quite frequently on it, adding to the dynamic aspect. It is time more and more people put respect on his off-the-dome abilities. VIC is definitely back.

