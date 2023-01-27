Florida-based artist Q is back with a new dance-infused track, “LUV (I KNOW I WANT THIS FOR REAL).” Moreover, the track follows earlier soulful singles, such as the track “Stereo Driver” from September of 2022. While Q’s an up-and-coming talent, his raw skill and creativity brightens up even older sounds.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 25: Steven Q Marsden aka Q performs during All Points East festival at Victoria Park on August 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Furthermore, this track has an incredibly infectious ’80s vibe to it, from the passionate vocals to the static-infused drums. Also, the down-pitched vocals that come in at certain points of the song give it a lot of character. Following previous singles, which saw him stray into sultry R&B and soul, it seems Q has a vintage skillset.

Still, the track’s production quality is top-tier, so the dated production feels intentionally charming, not sloppily arranged. What’s more is that the music video is just Q dancing, and what else is better to motivate you to get up?

Moreover, this track just has a really fun and danceable atmosphere. Even with repeat listens, you can continually find new details and melodic phrases to latch onto. Furthermore, it’s a testament to Q’s dynamism and charisma as a vocalist and instrumentalist.

Also, the track features some structural and dynamic changes, like bringing out the drums and slightly changing the song’s swing. Overall, these elements combine to make a highly enjoyable experience that should have fans foaming at the mouth for a full-length project soon.

Still, what did you think of singer Q’s latest single, “LUV (I KNOW I WANT THIS FOR REAL)”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep some quotable lines from the track and its music video down below. Also, if you haven’t heard this bop yet, you can find the song on your preferred streaming service. As always, come back to HNHH for the freshest finds in music each week.

Quotable Lyrics

I think I found it, I can’t seem to stop it (I know I want this for real)

The love is goin’ crazy (I’m sick and tired of fallin’ of in love), I think I need to stop it, wait

I think I found it, I can’t seem to stop it (That love is distant for real)

The love is goin’ crazy, I think I need to stop it, wait