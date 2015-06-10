indie
- SongsSAIAH Drops Emotive New Single, "ihateyouandyouhatemetoo"On this energetic but hazy new single from SAIAH, they explore heartbreak's highs and lows over gorgeous guitars.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsChiiild Returns With New Single, "Bon Voyage"The experimental soul band from Montréal has returned after their woozy 2021 debut commercial album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFousheé Releases New Acoustic Ballad, "i'm fine"Fousheé strips things down for new acoustic ballad "i'm fine"- well, mostly acousticBy Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSuge Knight Shelfed KXNG Crooked's Album Because Of Indie Label ProjectionsKXNG Crooked talked to HNHH about how projections and legal troubles caused Suge Knight to shelf his original Death Row debut. By Bhaven Moorthy
- ProfilesCuban Doll Explains Her Major Label Beef In "On The Come Up"Cuban Doll opens up about the benefits of independence, inspiring the youth, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentCuban Doll Explains Her Major Label Beef In "On The Come Up"Cuban Doll opens up about the benefits of independence, inspiring the youth, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Cuphead" Gets A Nintendo Switch Port, Complete With Xbox Live SupportThe cult fave that is "Cuphead" is joining the Nintendo Switch ranks on April 18th,By Devin Ch
- MusicJoyner Lucas No Longer With Atlantic RecordsJoyner Lucas parts ways with his label.By Milca P.
- Original Content7 Tips For Independent Artists That We Learned At A3CHere are the top takeaways for indie artists, direct from this year's A3C Festival in Atlanta.By Milca P.
- MusicTech N9ne & Krizz Kaliko Bless NPR's "Tiny Concert" Concert Series: WatchTech N9ne & Kaliko Krizz show lyrical dexterity in NPR's latest "Tiny Desk" concert.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentIssae Rae Offers "Indie" Artists Chance To Feature On "Insecure" Soundtrack"InsecureMusicContest" could be your ticket to mass exposure.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreeway Bounces Back From Kidney Failure In Funk Flex FreestyleFreeway opens up on Kidney Failure, Meek Mill & The ROC, in Funk Flex freestyle.By Devin Ch
- MusicAction Bronson Quits Atlantic Records, Announces New MixtapeAction Bronson is free of contempt.By Devin Ch
- MusicDanny Brown Reveals His Choice For Album Of The YearDanny Brown is an indie kid at heart. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsIn The EndXXXTENTACION drops a straight up ballad.By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsGorillaz "Humanz" (Review)"Humanz" is Gorillaz's first album that reflects the negative potential of such an ambitious project.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsYoung ManWell$ links with NC indie duo Sylvan Esso for a stirring cross-genre collab: "Young Man." By Angus Walker
- MixtapesM.I.A. Announces New Mixtape & Short FilmM.I.A. is planning to drop a mixtape and an accompanying short film this summer. By Patrick Lyons