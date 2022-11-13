Expectedly, this one’s for the late night drives. Chiiild, an experimental soul band from Montréal, has returned with a new single and music video, “Bon Voyage.” The band is fronted and mostly managed by Yonatan “xSDTRK” Ayal, who collaborates with producer-guitarist Pierre-Luc Rioux. “Bon Voyage” follows Chiiild’s last release back in February, a cover of Kid Cudi’s “Day N Nite.“

Firstly, that “experimental” label put on the group mostly owes its place to the variety of genres Chiiild work with. Sure, they make a lot of soul, but listeners might get more of an R&B vibe. Interestingly, their guitar tones and effects would fit snugly on any number of Tame Impala tracks. They’ve cited them as a major influence, also including Biggie, Pink Floyd, Marvin Gaye, Fleetwood Mac, D’Angelo, and Moby. Moreover, on this new track, some trap-like drums propel the track forward.

“Bon Voyage” is mostly built around somber guitar chords, tinging the track with a bit of emo vibes. However, subtle piano and synth tones hang in the background, and Yon’s voice eternally echoes through the mix. It sounds like crickets are chirping throughout, which is a great touch, and more atmospheric chords rise and fall. Despite the incessant and thin trap hi-hat, some cavernous acoustic drums lift the song into the stratosphere. Certainly, this is the transcendence that they’ve been working for, as evidenced by their debut studio album Hope For Sale.

When everybody is out here on the same thing, we’re just out here levitating.

I spent the past year trying to relive the feeling I had when working in my old basement on Brossard. This track was my theme song through that process.

Meanwhile, Yon’s lyrics reflect the song’s spacey and wandering soundscapes. Specifically, he sings about mountains in a daydream, tangerine skies, tying ribbons to stars, and getting high on the weekend. His delivery is smooth, relaxed, and infectiously carefree. Moreover, he tries to connect with a specific partner through these experiences. “Tonight, it’s you and I,” he sings into the ether that takes the track over in the chorus build.

Additionally, they’ve announced an upcoming album, Better Luck In The Next Life. It’s set to drop sometime in 2023.

You can check out Chiiild’s latest single on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out the music video for “Bon Voyage” and some standout lines below. Finally, if you want to learn more about Chiiild straight from the source, peep our interview with Yonatan here.

Quotable Lyrics

If you let me take you ’round

Show you things you never found

Hold your breath so you won’t drown

Synesthesia, feel the sound