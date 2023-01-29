Kelvyn Colt is back with his latest single, the minimal and club-influenced “EYE4EYE.” While that club influence might lead you to expect trendier sounds, Colt proves anything but. Moreover, this new track is tense, slightly industrial, and nothing if not thrilling from start to finish.

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 15: Kelvyn Colt attends Prada Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Menswear Fashion Show on January 15, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)

What’s more is that the German-Nigerian artist is gearing to drop his new project GERMAN ANGST.

“EYE4EYE” is the first single off my new project GERMAN ANGST,” he stated. Furthermore, he called it a “reflection on the culture of revenge and male toxicity, as well as the question of forgiveness. I explore my own experiences of being cheated by another artist, whom I had paid for a feature, and how I chose not to seek revenge but instead to maintain a clear conscience. In the song I’m trying to express the doubts and questions I have in mind about this topic and the hypocritical stance we as individuals take on it.”

Meanwhile, the instrumental here is an eerie and slowly building piece of industrial and electronic hip-hop. For example, the heavy kick drums only show up when the song is reaching a peak, culminating in an explosive outro. While Colt’s flows certainly keep the tempo steady, there’s a captivating soaring synth line that saws through and energizes the track. In fact, some listeners might even catch a bit of Jersey club influence in the ending’s drum pattern.

Still, what did you think of Kelvyn Colt’s latest song, “EYE4EYE”? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some standout bars and the amazing music video for the single down below. Also, if you haven’t heard it yet, you can find the track on your preferred streaming service. As always, log back into HNHH for the next rap stars, big hits, and the best new music each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Intercept before the show, get back yo’ dough with maybe more,

I said ‘No’, he said ‘Yeah’, I said ‘Hold on’, he said ‘My bro,

This s**t gonna get you clout and money, what you want more?’

And I replied, ‘Peace when I’m overseas on tour’